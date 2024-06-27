Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.37. 50,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 710,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 87.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trupanion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.