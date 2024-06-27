Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.72. Tuya shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 15,490 shares.
Tuya Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $842.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
