U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.