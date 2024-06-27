U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $148,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.