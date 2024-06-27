UBS Group Begins Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Playtika by 3.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 256,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 106,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

