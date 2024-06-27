UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. UDR accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 131,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.