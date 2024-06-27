UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,741. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

