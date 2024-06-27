Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.75. 355,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.66 and a 200 day moving average of $240.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

