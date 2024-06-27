United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.56 and last traded at $137.02. Approximately 644,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,023,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.15.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

