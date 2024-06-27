UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 34,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.64. 978,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,167. The company has a market cap of $446.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.