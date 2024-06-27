UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.31 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00009426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.31 billion and $1.29 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00116734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,133,452 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

