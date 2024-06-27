Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Erica Gessert Sells 4,537 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erica Gessert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $812,003.40.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 143.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

