Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Down 8.7%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.31. 550,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 406,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VLE

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$201.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valeura Energy

In other news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. In other news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. Insiders sold 1,364,571 shares of company stock worth $7,349,236 over the last 90 days. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.