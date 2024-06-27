VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 6.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SMH stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,335. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $279.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.28.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

