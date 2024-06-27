Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,515,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,882. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

