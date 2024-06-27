Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,160. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

