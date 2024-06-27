Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,156,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,626,000 after buying an additional 398,907 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 359,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,368. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

