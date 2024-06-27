Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,565,308 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.72% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $542,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 9,107,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,585,469. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

