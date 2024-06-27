Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 617,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

