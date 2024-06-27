Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.11. The company had a trading volume of 941,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,517. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
