Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.11. The company had a trading volume of 941,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,517. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.