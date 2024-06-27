Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.456 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.57. 744,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

