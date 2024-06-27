Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.13. 239,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,145. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

