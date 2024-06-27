Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $578.70. 400,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

