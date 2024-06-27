Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $0.62 (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6177 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
MGC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.62. 38,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,448. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.37.
About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
