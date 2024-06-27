Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 52-Week High at $317.81

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $317.81 and last traded at $317.49, with a volume of 50790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

