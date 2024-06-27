Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Announces Dividend of $0.93 (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9288 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
VO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. The company had a trading volume of 407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.75.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
