Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $241.57. 287,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,074. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

