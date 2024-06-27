Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) to Issue Dividend of $0.88

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.883 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 213,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,310. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
