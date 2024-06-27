Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

