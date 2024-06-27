Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.03.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

