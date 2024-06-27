Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %

VONV stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.38. 96,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

