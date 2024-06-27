Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %
VONV stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.38. 96,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
