Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 509,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,030. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

