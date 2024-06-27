Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.91. 250,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

