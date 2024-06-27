Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.10. 223,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

