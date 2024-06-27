Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $503.99. 682,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,651. The firm has a market cap of $456.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

