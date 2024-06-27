Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.43. 2,334,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,122,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

