Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.