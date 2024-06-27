Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sinecera Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sinecera Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 19.6% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,621. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

