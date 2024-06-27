Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.14. 903,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.98. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

