Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $277.52 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Venom has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $277.52 million and $1.64 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.1559245 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,390,991.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

