Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 1.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.19. 223,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

