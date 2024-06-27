Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Position Decreased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849 in the last ninety days.

Vestis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,717. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

