Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.08. 1,061,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,007. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

