Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.84. 2,709,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,034. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.83.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

