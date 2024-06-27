Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 877,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

