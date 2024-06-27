Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

VIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Viking stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

