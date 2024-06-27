Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $36.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

