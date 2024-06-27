Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.11 and last traded at $44.22. Approximately 486,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 562,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VITL. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,766. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 725.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.