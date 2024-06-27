Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Down 61.6% in June

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the May 31st total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Vox Royalty stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 265,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of 258.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 500.50%.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,416,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vox Royalty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

