Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Down 61.6% in June

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the May 31st total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vox Royalty Stock Performance
Vox Royalty stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 265,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of 258.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.64.
Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 500.50%.
Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Company Profile
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
