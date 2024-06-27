W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

